Ozonetel, a cloud communication and telephony solutions provider, has entered into an agreement with Singapore-based Nityo Infotech for expanding its operations to South-East Asia (SEA).

Ozonetel’s Cloud Contact Center Solution will now be deployed at Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Manila. It will offer its solutions to Nityo’s clientele in the region.

“SEA expansion will help clients to expand their presence in the region,” Atul Sharma, Co-Founder and CTO of the Hyderabad-based Ozonetel, said.