PAPL announces EV automobile brand EVTRIC Motors

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
PAPL - an India-based automation company has launched EVTRIC Motors, a new venture in the electric vehicle space. PAPL is one of the initial manufacturers of line automation equipment, conveyors, robots, mechanical/control design, and simulation.
The 100 per cent Indian electric automotive manufacturing venture has been launched with a focus on ‘Make in India’. EVTRIC Motors plants to invest around ₹100 crore in a phased manner. The company shall work towards providing users with the finest array of EV offerings including- electric scooters, bicycles, electric bikes, electric three-wheelers.
Manoj Patil, MD and Founder, EVTRIC said in a statement “The government has been relentlessly working towards promoting EV in India in terms of adoption and localisation both. However, there is a dire need for experience and infrastructure to accelerate the adoption. PAPL with its decade of experience in automation and manufacturing in the automobile sector can contribute to a great extent. At EVTRIC we aim to provide finer products at competitive prices to Indian customers and also promote localisation for contributing to the e-mobility vision”.
The brand has set up its manufacturing facility in Chakan-Pune and has implemented high-end automation processes to maintain quality and time efficiency. The manufacturing plant offers a capacity of 1.5 lakh units per year. EVTRIC has already started on boarding dealers and is determined to have its presence in Maharashtra, Gujrat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi- NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal by the end of fiscal 2021-22 as a part of its initial expansion plan.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The Chennai-based publishing house marks its silver jubilee with virtual hangout, audio books and stories from ...
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...