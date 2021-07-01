PAPL announces EV automobile brand EVTRIC Motors

PAPL - an India-based automation company has launched EVTRIC Motors, a new venture in the electric vehicle space. PAPL is one of the initial manufacturers of line automation equipment, conveyors, robots, mechanical/control design, and simulation.

The 100 per cent Indian electric automotive manufacturing venture has been launched with a focus on ‘Make in India’. EVTRIC Motors plants to invest around ₹100 crore in a phased manner. The company shall work towards providing users with the finest array of EV offerings including- electric scooters, bicycles, electric bikes, electric three-wheelers.

Manoj Patil, MD and Founder, EVTRIC said in a statement “The government has been relentlessly working towards promoting EV in India in terms of adoption and localisation both. However, there is a dire need for experience and infrastructure to accelerate the adoption. PAPL with its decade of experience in automation and manufacturing in the automobile sector can contribute to a great extent. At EVTRIC we aim to provide finer products at competitive prices to Indian customers and also promote localisation for contributing to the e-mobility vision”.

The brand has set up its manufacturing facility in Chakan-Pune and has implemented high-end automation processes to maintain quality and time efficiency. The manufacturing plant offers a capacity of 1.5 lakh units per year. EVTRIC has already started on boarding dealers and is determined to have its presence in Maharashtra, Gujrat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi- NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal by the end of fiscal 2021-22 as a part of its initial expansion plan.