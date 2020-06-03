Park+ introduces tech-driven parking solution for malls

A tech-driven parking solution for mall goers in the post-Covid-19 era is in the offing, with smart parking solutions start-up Park+ introducing the social distancing solution for malls.

The launch is in step with the country’s ‘Unlock’ phase — a sequential relaxation of the nationwide lockdown — which will witness the reopening of malls after a two-month hiatus.

The solution is aimed at preparing malls for a post-Covid-19 world, taking safety and hygiene measures into consideration, said Amit Lakhotia, founder and CEO, Park+.

It would allow malls to track and regulate the entry and exit of customers, display the count of customers in the mall in real-time, track the number of people inside stores and common areas like food courts, increase customer convenience by helping them plan their shopping trips and even book shopping slots in stores, Lakhotia said.

He said the suite of services brought forth through the Park+ app would enable the mall personnel to check-in and check-out customers while tracking and recording their temperatures to manage footfalls and comply with government safety guidelines.

Customers would be able to scan a unique QR code (using any standard QR code scanning app) and register before entering a store; enable real-time update of the number of customers in every store.

With stores delineated as ‘red’ or ‘green’ based on customer count, customers would be able to book shopping slots and enjoy a safe shopping experience.

Contactless parking

Park+ has also introduced contactless parking solutions for malls by providing digital payment methods through which customers will be able to enter their car number, link their wallet and pay anytime during their stay at the mall. “The system allows users to discover parking, book their slots, and pay digitally. Our focus is on containing the spread of the virus; this system would ensure contactless and ticketless parking,” he said.

Brookefield mall in Coimbatore is understood to have installed this tech-driven system.

Lakhotia said the offerings neither entailed app installation for customers nor expensive hardware installation for malls. “It is a simple solution that would ensure business continuity in the era of social distancing.”