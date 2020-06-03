Companies

Park+ introduces tech-driven parking solution for malls

L N Revathy Coimbatore | Updated on June 03, 2020 Published on June 03, 2020

A tech-driven parking solution for mall goers in the post-Covid-19 era is in the offing, with smart parking solutions start-up Park+ introducing the social distancing solution for malls.

The launch is in step with the country’s ‘Unlock’ phase — a sequential relaxation of the nationwide lockdown — which will witness the reopening of malls after a two-month hiatus.

The solution is aimed at preparing malls for a post-Covid-19 world, taking safety and hygiene measures into consideration, said Amit Lakhotia, founder and CEO, Park+.

It would allow malls to track and regulate the entry and exit of customers, display the count of customers in the mall in real-time, track the number of people inside stores and common areas like food courts, increase customer convenience by helping them plan their shopping trips and even book shopping slots in stores, Lakhotia said.

He said the suite of services brought forth through the Park+ app would enable the mall personnel to check-in and check-out customers while tracking and recording their temperatures to manage footfalls and comply with government safety guidelines.

Customers would be able to scan a unique QR code (using any standard QR code scanning app) and register before entering a store; enable real-time update of the number of customers in every store.

With stores delineated as ‘red’ or ‘green’ based on customer count, customers would be able to book shopping slots and enjoy a safe shopping experience.

Contactless parking

Park+ has also introduced contactless parking solutions for malls by providing digital payment methods through which customers will be able to enter their car number, link their wallet and pay anytime during their stay at the mall. “The system allows users to discover parking, book their slots, and pay digitally. Our focus is on containing the spread of the virus; this system would ensure contactless and ticketless parking,” he said.

Brookefield mall in Coimbatore is understood to have installed this tech-driven system.

Lakhotia said the offerings neither entailed app installation for customers nor expensive hardware installation for malls. “It is a simple solution that would ensure business continuity in the era of social distancing.”

Published on June 03, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
coronavirus
technology (general)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Cleartrip accuses EaseMyTrip of copying features
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.