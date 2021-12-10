Passenger vehicle sales lowest in 7 years in November: SIAM

The domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) of passenger car declined by 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 1,00,906 units in November against 1,49,949 units in the same month in 2020.

However, the utility vehicle (UV) sales grew marginally (by more than 1 per cent) during the month to 1,05,091 units during the month as compared with 1,03,525 units in November 2020.

As the market trend is going towards SUVs and UVs, the demand continues to be towards these vehicles.

However, the segment could not help in making a headway towards betterment of the market, which has led to the decline in total passenger vehicle sales by 19 per cent YoY to 2,15,626 units in November as against 2,64,898 units in same month a year-ago period.

According to the latest monthly report shared by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the total two-wheeler sales also declined by 34 per cent YoY to 10,50,616 units last month as compared with 16,00,379 units in November 2020.

While the scooter sales declined by 39 per cent YoY (3,06,899 units vs 5,02,561 units), the motorcycle sales also declined by 32 per cent YoY (6,99,949 units vs 10,26,705) during the month.

The three-wheeler sales declined by seven per cent YoY to 22,471 units as against 24,071 units in November 2020, the SIAM data said.

Overall, the grand total of all categories declined by 32 per cent YoY to 12,88,759 units in November as compared with 18,89,348 units in the correspomdong month last year.

“Industry continues to face headwinds due to global semi-conductor shortage. In the festive season, industry was hoping to make up for the lost ground, but the sales in the month of November, were lowest in seven years for passenger vehicles, lowest in 11 years for two-wheelers and lowest in 19 years for three-wheelers," Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said.

"Amidst the rising threat of Omicron, the new Covid variant, industry is pro-actively ensuring employee safety and monitoring any supply chain hiccups," he added.