Patanjali founder claims successful development of Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19

As countries across the world are rushing to develop a vaccine to contain the deadly contagion, Acharya Balkrishna, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Patanjali Ayurveda Limited, claimed that his company has developed an Ayurveda medicine that has cured Covid-19 patients within a span of five to 14 days, Indian Express reported.

According to the report, Balkrishna on Saturday said that a trial was conducted on hundreds of Covid-19 patients and that the medicine has yielded “100% favourable results”. However, the Centre and Indian Council of Medical Research has not substantiated his claims so far.

“We appointed a team of scientists after the Covid-19 outbreak. First, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results,” Balkrishna said in Haridwar, according to media reports.

“We can say that the cure for Covid is possible through Ayurveda,” he claimed. He added that his ayurveda-based company is going to provide evidence for successful clinical trials within a week.

More than 100 potential Covid-19 vaccines are in various stages of development around the world. Among front runners currently in human trials are the Covid-19 vaccines being developed by AstraZeneca, Pfizer, BioNtech, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna, Sanofi, and China’s CanSino Biologics.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has approved the use of homoeopathy medicine Arsenic Album 30 for the general population as a prophylactic against Covid-19 and as an immunity booster, Indian Express report stated.

A task force set up by state government that enlisted Unani and Ayurvedic medicines including Agastya Haritaki, Ayush 64, and sesame oil, as measures against coronavirus.

India now has more than 3.21 lakh cases. The country stands at fourth in terms of worst-hit Covid nation.

