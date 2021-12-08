Paytm Money opens its first Wealth management sales office

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Paytm Money, a wholly owned subsidiary of Paytm, has opened its first wealth management sales office in the country in Ahmedabad.
The Ahmedabad facility is expected to emerge as a prominent centre for expansion across Gujarat, where Paytm Money aims to become number 1 trading and investment platform.
Paytm Money also plans to hire about 100 people across Gujarat, consisting of a front-end sales team, market experts and investment advisors to expand the company’s presence across the key cities of Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, Rajkot, Mehsana and beyond in the coming year.
The company's increased focus on Gujarat stems from its target to become the most preferred wealth management platform in Gujarat.
With over 1 lakh existing users, Gujarat is already one of the top States in terms of transaction volume on the Paytm Money platform. More than 11 per cent of the IPO applications on the platform come from Gujarat, making it the most important region in the country. Also, these users have the highest participation in F&O trading and ETF investments. Now, with a physical presence in Ahmedabad, Paytm Money is aiming to accelerate the onboarding of new users from the State and increase the overall relationship value and trading volumes .
Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money said, “Our focus is to be closer to a customer, communicate in the language our users speak and build long term trust. Our existing merchant/referral network in Gujarat will be a big competitive advantage and we are also welcoming local IFAs, affiliates and digital partners. Our first ever investment sales office across India is in Ahmedabad and is an important step for Paytm Money.”
The company has already set up a DIY assistance desk to help clients from Gujarat complete the on-boarding process. Paytm Money’s popular educational videos and experts series will soon be available in Gujarati language.
Over the last 12 months, Paytm Money has launched a slew of new products and services aimed at empowering seasoned investors as well as new-to-investment users. This includes features like Margin Pledge, GTT, F&O Dashboard, voice trading etc.
Recently, it introduced Portfolio Management Services (PMS), which is an investment service offered to HNIs with SEBI mandating a minimum investment of ₹50 lakh, through a tie up with PMS Bazaar.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...