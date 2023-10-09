Pep, a mobile-centric online marketplace for content, has raised $2.5 million in seed funding from India Quotient and other marquee angel investors, including Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal (founders of Meesho), Kunal Shah from Cred, and Farooq Adam from Fynd. It aims to transform how people discover, purchase, and create content.

The round also saw participation from Parag Bhide, Sambhav Mehrotra, Sridhar Subramanian, Ravindra Yadav, and Sargun Gulati.

The funds will be used to accelerate the company’s mission of curating and democratising content across various formats and categories, making quality knowledge accessible and affordable for all, the company said in a release.

“We are building a new-age content marketplace that is changing the way we consume or create content. With our mobile-only approach, we enable people to sell content in a few clicks, directly monetize their knowledge, and reduce dependency on conventional ad-based income. Using personalised machine learning algorithms, our consumers discover and buy the right set of content at affordable prices with a no-regret mindset,” said Nav Agrawal, co-founder and CEO of Pep.

It enables users to explore, purchase, and monetize diverse content and services. Whether it’s live sessions, videos, one-on-one consultations, PDFs, or audio, it caters to a wide spectrum of interests, including cooking, DIY, fashion, devotional, health and fitness, personal finance, and beyond.

“We are excited to back Nav and Swapnil again to build the Amazon of digital goods and services. With the fast-paced digitization of the world around us, we see a huge Total Addressable Market (TAM) waiting to be unlocked,” said Madhukar Sinha, Partner of India Quotient.

With this seed funding, Pep is poised to make waves in the digital content and services market, providing creators and consumers with a curated platform to explore, share, and monetize their knowledge.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit