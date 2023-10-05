E-commerce marketplace Meesho has recorded close to 1 crore orders over the course of four sale days. During these sale events, the company added over 50 lakh new customers.

The company claims that nearly 75 per cent of the demand comes from tier-2+ markets like Amravati, Aurangabad, Dehradun, Nellore, Solapur, and Warangal. In the last two months, it has onboarded nearly 2 lakh new sellers in preparation for the festive season, said the company.

As it gears up for the upcoming festivities, the e-commerce market player is certain to see the momentum uplift for categories such as personal care and beauty, home and kitchen, and electronic accessories grow by more than 100 per cent compared to 2022. “Our strategic efforts, including selection enhancement and improvements with respect to product discovery, have contributed significantly to improving order growth and enabled our customers to fulfil their aspirations at the best price points,” said Megha Agarwal, CXO, Growth at Meesho.

From diyas to rangolis

Moreover, it has introduced new sub-categories and products in response to emerging trends, including festive decorations like jharokhas, diya thalis, rangoli stencils, torans, lanterns, and string lights, to meet customer demand. Some of the key trends observed during the pre-festive sale period include rising demand for kitchen organisers, jars, and containers. The younger demographic is looking for convenient ethnic wear such as’ready to wear sarees’,’skirt sarees’, ‘lehenga sarees’, and ‘2-minute sarees’.

With nearly 14 lakh sellers and approximately 12 crore product listings across 30 categories, the company aims to ensure that customers across India have a plethora of affordable options to choose from this festive season.