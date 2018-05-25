PepsiCo Foundation commits $577K to provide midday meals to children in Gujarat

The PepsiCo Foundation, on Thursday, said it has committed ₹3.7 crore (US $577,000) to provide nutritious meals to 33,000 underprivileged children across 170 schools in Gujarat, in association with the AkshayaPatra Foundation.

The project, funded by PepsiCo Foundation, aims to serve 7.7 million nutritious meals to children in the state, according to a press release here.

PepsiCo Foundation’s commitment to this nutrition project is part of PepsiCo’s “Performance with Purpose 2025” goal to provide access to 3 billion servings of nutritious foods to underserved communities across the globe. In this regard, PepsiCo India is working with the AkshayaPatra Foundation to fortify the midday meals with Quaker Oats.

According to the USAID, India is home to more than one third of all malnourished children in the world. Ahead of World Hunger Day, AM Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary and CEO, Gujarat CSR Authority, and Neelima Dwivedi, Vice President, PepsiCo India, visited the AkshayaPatra kitchen in Vadodara on Thursday.