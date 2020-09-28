PepsiCo India net surges in FY19-20 to ₹329 crore

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
PepsiCo India posted a net profit of ₹329 crore for FY19-20, registering a sharp increase over net profit of ₹36 crore recorded in FY18-19. It closed the fiscal year with revenue of ₹5,264 crore down 15.87 per cent compared to ₹6257 crore in FY18-19, according to the filings with the Registrar of Companies.
The sharp surge in net profit was due to one-time gains accrued due to factors such as sale of company-owned bottling operations in South and West geographies, land sale and recognition of deferred tax asset in FY19-20. However, the company pointed out that on a like-for-like basis “normalised PAT” for FY19-20 was up 58 per cent compared to the previous fiscal.
Also read: PepsiCo India to sell snacks through CSC’s Grameen e-Store
In an emailed statement, Ahmed ElSheikh, President, PepsiCo India, said the company’s transformation journey in the country is on track with the business delivering its third consecutive year of profit in FY19-20. “This growth has been on the back of strong performance by both foods and beverages along with continuous focus on prioritising profitable channels, diligently managing SKUs, further investing in digitisation and driving execution and productivity,” he said.
“With the Indian FMCG industry slowly showing signs of revival in Covid impacted world, we have adapted quickly and re-strategised our price-pack programmes, enhanced consumer engagement initiatives and doubled down attention on both B2C and B2B distribution models to meet consumer demand,” he added
Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, PepsiCo India said it is committed to doubling its snack business in the country by 2025. As part of the strategy, the company is setting up a green field snacks manufacturing facility in Assam and has also increased investments in the new greenfield snacks plant being set up in Uttar Pradesh.
In February 2019, Varun Beverages Ltd announced acquisition of PepsiCo’s bottling operations in South and West regions making it the company’s national bottling partner.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but it needs to be seen if the recovery sustains
SBI (₹182.2)Extending the downtrend, the stock of SBI depreciated last week, too, and closed with a loss for a ...
The new fund is a cheap way to invest in 250 small-caps
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...