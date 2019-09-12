Companies

PepsiCo India ropes in Hima Das as brand ambassador for Gatorade

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 12, 2019 Published on September 12, 2019

File Photo of athlete Hima Das.   -  The Hindu

PepsiCo India has roped in star athlete Hima Das as the brand ambassador for its sports drink brand Gatorade. She joins ace shuttler PV Sindhu and javelin star Neeraj Chopra as the brand’s ambassadors in the country.

“Gatorade India will also work with Hima Das during the period of partnership to understand her training and race-day nutrition better,” the company said in a statement.

Tarun Bhagat, Director-Marketing, Hydration and Cola, PepsiCo India said, We are delighted to welcome Hima Das into Gatorade’s family of athletes. Hima personifies the spirit of the brand through her persevering attitude and unwavering spirit to win. We believe that Gatorade is the perfect fuel to partner with Hima Das as she sets out to achieve new accolades for the country.”

