PepsiCo reports strong organic revenue growth in India in first quarter

Snacks and beverage major PepsiCo recorded strong organic revenue growth in India in the first quarter ended March 21.
Talking about the company’s performance in the first quarter in international markets, PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta said, “Our (international) businesses delivered strong organic revenue growth, as developing and emerging markets led the way, with a double-digit increase in organic revenue in Mexico, India, Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.”
In a (pre-recorded) message on the global earnings, he stated that in most international markets, growth was broad-based across both snacks and beverages segments.
In an official statement, on the company’s overall earnings performance in the first quarter, Laguarta said, “Despite a strong first quarter, there is still a great deal of uncertainty that exists in relation to Covid-19, including how geographies, retail channels and consumer behaviours will evolve over time.” The company also said its previous financial outlook regarding fiscal year 2020 is no longer applicable. He added, “With a strong portfolio of brands in attractive categories, an agile supply chain and flexible go-to market systems, we are successfully managing through the complexities of today and building competitive advantages to emerge an even stronger company in the future.”
In India, most FMCG companies are working on scaling up manufacturing capacities or restarting manufacturing plants, especially for essential products such as packaged food, beverages and hygiene products, in the extended lockdown period. This is being done in line with the directives of the local and State government officials.
As part of its support for the country’s fight against Covid-19, PepsiCo India has partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation, Smile Foundation and CII Foundation to provide over seven million meals to the underprivileged and marginalised families.
