Pfizer Ltd has appointed Amit Agarwal as its Chief Financial Officer. As per the stock exchange filing, Agarwal has also been appointed as an additional director (whole-time director), designated as Executive Director – Finance & Chief Financial Officer, effective February 26, 2024, for five years.

Amit Agarwal is a seasoned finance professional and brings over 20 years of experience in finance functions, including accounting, reporting, audit, controls, strategy and change management.

In his current assignment at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Agarwal is the General Manager of Finance, handling the function for the sales and customer development vertical. As the Financial Controller for Global Business Services (GBS), he has led an end-to-end (E2E) controllership working with a geographically diverse team across India, the UK, the Philippines, and Brazil.

Before joining HUL, he served Vedanta Resources Limited as a Financial Planning & Analysis Manager and Factory Commercial Manager.