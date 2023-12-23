Yashoda Hospital in collaboration with Pfizer India has set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for adult vaccination here.

The CoE aims to increase the adoption of adult vaccination by creating an end-to-end ecosystem within the hospital to protect patients against vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs) and is operational at its Secunderabad hospital.

``While vaccination is well-established for children, it’s equally critical for adults, given co-morbidities and age-related immunity decline, especially against diseases such as pneumococcal disease,’‘ said Pavan Gorukanti , Director, Yashoda Hospital.

Santosh Taur, Director - Medical Affairs, Vaccines & Digital at Pfizer, said: “The establishment of the Centre of Excellence at Yashoda Hospital signifies a leadership initiative to drive meaningful discussions among healthcare professionals.’‘