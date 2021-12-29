PG Electroplast begins TV manufacturing

PG Electroplast has started manufacturing LED Televisions for two customers at its Greater Noida facility.

Spread across 100,000 square feet, it has an annual installed capacity of 500,000 units of televisions with screen sizes up to 70 inches. It is a fully integrated facility with SMT lines for PCB Assembly, Clean Room for LCM Module Assembly, Final Product Assembly and Plastic Mould.

Vikas Gupta, Managing Director (Operations), PGEL said the company has re-entered the business of manufacturing TVs which has been the main stay for long.

The government’s vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat and support to the industry has been immense. The company has identified a lot of synergies for TV manufacturing with the existing businesses, he added.

This business vertical will see good opportunity to scale up electronics business, he said.

PG Electroplast is a one-stop solution provider for electronic manufacturing services and contract manufacturing to most leading consumer durable and electronics brands in India.

The company has one of the biggest capacities in plastic injection moulding and has capabilities across the value chain in original equipment manufacturing and original design manufacturing products such as washing machines, room ACs, air-coolers and LED TVs.