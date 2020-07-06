Power Mech Projects secures orders worth ₹1,507 crore

Engineering and construction firm Power Mech Projects on Monday said it has bagged orders worth ₹1,507 crore. The company has received “civil and architectural works of coal handling plant (CHP) area of all units 5x800 MW (i.e. unit 1 to unit 5) at Yadadri Thermal Power Plant, at Dameracherla, Nalgonda district in Telangana, India for a contract price of ₹290 crore to be executed over 26 months,” a statement said.

It has won sand mining contracts from the Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation Limited for ₹477 crore.

Besides, a consortium led by Power Mech Projects Ltd has won an engineering procurement and construction order from NMDC for the turnkey job of the third screening and crushing plant of iron ore at Kirandul, Chhattisgarh.

The total value of the bid is ₹1,229 crore and the share of Power Mech Projects is ₹740 crore, that is around 60 per cent as leader of the consortium.