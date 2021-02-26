Pradhan bats for expansion of Indian Oil’s Haldia refinery

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday wrote a letter to Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers DV Sadanand Gowda and Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Independent Charge) & Chemicals & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya, seeking their intervention in leasing out 175 acres of land for undertaking expansion work at Indian Oil’s Haldia refinery.

Pradhan wrote that recently when the refinery was required to construct new units for the Bharat Stage VI standards, this could only be partially accomplished by dismantling existing storage tanks.

For the construction of some critical units, additional land is required, the letter says. “The refinery is bound by the river Hooghly on the south and by railway lines, canals and roads on the north and west sides,” it adds.

The only land available for expansion is the adjacent 175 acres of land towards the east, in possession of Hindustan Fertilizers Corporation Ltd on lease from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust, the letter adds.

Indian Oil has been in constant communication with these organisations, the letter notes, requesting ministers’ support to resolve the issue.