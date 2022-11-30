Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy have stepped down as Directors on the Board of RRPR Holding Private Ltd (RRPRH), with effect from the close of business hours of November 29. RRPRH is the promoter group of NDTV.

This follows a move by Adani Group to acquire majority stake in NDTV.

Sudipta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan have been appointed as Directors on the board of RRPRH, with immediate effect.

RRPR Holding said on Monday it had transferred shares constituting 99.5 per cent of its equity capital to Adani group-owned Vishvapradhan Commercial (VCPL), thus completing the official takeover of NDTV by Adani.

‘End of an era’

The Roys’ exit marks the end of an era in broadcast journalism.

Senior business journalist Ira Duggal tweeted, “For so many of us who started our journalism careers at NDTV, this feels unreal. Can’t imagine that first floor NDTV newsroom without thinking of Dr & Mrs Roy walking in, almost always with a smile for even the youngest of journalists.”

“Good bye Dr. Prannoy Roy! We’ll miss you and your incisive, independent journalism. Thank you for creating a “news channel” amongst the din & noise of servitude and servility,” said Congress party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The Roys, however, continue to hold about 32 per cent stake in NDTV.

