Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit up 1.10% in March quarter

FMCG major Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHHCL) on Friday posted a 1.098 per cent year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit to ₹91.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

It had posted a net profit of ₹90.11 crore during the corresponding quarter last year. The revenue during this quarter was ₹656.02 crore, a 6.19 per cent fall from the year-ago period’s ₹699.34 crore.

The company was forecasting high single-digit sales growth for the quarter before the lockdown. But following the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19, business operations were severely disrupted across the country, it said in a statement.

“In the near term, we will focus on scaling up our operations to maximise the availability of our products to meet consumer needs, while following health and safety guidelines by the government authorities. With the strength of our product portfolio, we are well-positioned to serve the needs of our consumers by offering superior propositions and value across different price segments,” said Madhusudan Gopalan, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd.