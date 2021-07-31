Public sector units freed from 25% public shareholding norm

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The Finance Ministry has tweaked the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957 to exempt listed public sector companies from the minimum public shareholding norm. The move comes just ahead of the expiry of the three-year timeframe given to listed PSUs to conform to this norm.
Rule 19 A of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules prescribes that a listed entity must have at least 25 per cent of public shareholding, that is, anyone other than a promoter. It could be an institution or an individual.
A Finance Ministry’s notification, dated July 30, said: “In the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, in Rule 19A, after sub-rule (5) the following sub-rule shall be inserted, namely: (6) Notwithstanding anything contained in sub-rules (1) to (5), the Central Government may, in the public interest, exempt any listed public sector company from any or all of the provisions of this Rule.”
Rule 19 A deals with Continuous Listing Requirement. Till now, it had five sub-rules. On listed public sector companies, which have public shareholding below 25 per cent, it says post the Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Second Amendment) Rules, 2018, they will increase the public shareholding to at least 25 per cent within three years. That is, they must achieve it by the end of this fiscal year.
The second sub-rule gives public sector entities two years to bring the shareholding to 25 per cent from the date it fell below that threshold.
While the third sub-rule has been removed, the fourth prescribes a three-year timeline for a listed company (including PSUs) to get back to 25 per cent if the public shareholding had come down below that level on account of implementation of Depository Receipts Scheme or the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014.
The fifth sub-rule deals with listed companies going for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Such a company, post-implementation of the resolution plan, will have 12 months and 36 months to achieve minimum public shareholding of 10 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively. It will have to maintain public shareholding of at least 5 per cent. as a result of the implementation of the resolution plan.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Ambrose Kooliyath’s permaculture farm on the banks of the Nila River thrives on local resources
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...