In a strategic move, Puma India has signed up as the official kit sponsor of sports body, Athletics Federation of India (AFI). Under this multi-year deal, the sports brand will exclusively supply performance kits, speed suits and travel gear to all athletes under AFI and who represent India in track & field, jumps, throws, cross country running and marathons at both domestic and international tournaments. .

Puma will equip over 400 athletes with products comprising apparel, footwear and accessories, under this agreement. However, this kitting partnership does not include Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

AFI’s athletes roster include stars such as Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw), Kishore Kumar Jena (javelin throw), Parul Chaudhary (steeplechase), Subha Venkatesan (4x 400 m relay), Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Jyothi Yarraji (hurdle), Priyanka Goswami (race walk) and Jeswin Aldrin (long jump) will be seen sporting Puma’s gear across sporting events.

Arne Freundt, CEO, PUMA SE, said,“ India is one of the most dynamic markets and we hope that by achieving success with the Athletics Federation of India, we can together inspire the next generation of athletes.”

“Puma’s partnership with AFI is set to intensify the sports brand’s commitment to amplify sports culture in India and serve as a catalyst for the development, of the country’s accomplished and next generation of athletes,” he added.

Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director, PUMA India added, “At Puma, we strongly believe in serving the athletes and helping them realise their full potential with our world class performance products. Together with Athletics Federation of India, we will accelerate this transformative journey in Indian athletics.”

The global sports brand is associated with federations across the globe, including Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association, Cuban Athletics Federation, Brazilian Athletics Confederation, Athletics New Zealand and Portuguese Athletics Federation among others.

Established in 1946, the AFI is the apex body for running and managing athletics in India and is affiliated with the World Athletics, Asian Athletics Association, and Indian Olympic Association.

“Our association with PUMA represents a significant milestone for India’s athletes. With their high-quality gear, we are not only enhancing the performance of athletes but also creating a culture of excellence within the country’s sporting community,”said Adille Sumariwalla, President, Athletics Federation of India.

