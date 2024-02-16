Sports brand Puma India has inked a multi-year partnership with Delhi Capitals as the official kit partner, ahead of the year’s WPL and IPL season.

As kit partner, the brand’s logo will be present on the leading arm of the jersey of both the men’s and women’s teams of Delhi Capitals. The players’ kit will also comprise training wear, accessories, travel gear and athleisure, capturing the same design aesthetic as the jersey.

Puma is already the kit sponsor of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“Delhi is emerging as a huge magnet to sporting talent with an inimitable fanbase that has a pulse on the city’s soul and local culture. We believe in the power of cricket to unite people, ignite aspirations and are here to push cricket & cricket culture forward,” said Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director, Puma India.

Puma also has an association Bengaluru Football Club, which owned by Delhi Capital’s parent company JSW.

Sukhvinder Singh, interim CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, “Delhi Capitals is beyond thrilled to partner with Puma for both our women’s and men’s squads. Being a franchise that focusses on young cricketing talent has always been crucial for us, which makes our association with a youth brand like Puma an organic one. We’re confident that this partnership which kicks off with the upcoming seasons of the Women’s Premier League & the Indian Premier League is going to be a cracking success.”

Over the years, PUMA has forged partnerships with diverse sporting teams, encompassing global and Indian football giants such as Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Mumbai City FC, and Bengaluru FC, as well as the both the teams of Royal Challengers Bangalore.