PVR reopens it’s oldest cinema property in the luxury format at New Delhi

Multiplex chain PVR Ltd on Wednesday reopened its oldest cinema property PVR Priya in the P[XL] format at Vasant Vihar in New Delhi.
The chain had launched PVR Priya in 1978.
P[XL] is the multiplex chain’s luxury format that is equipped with giant screens, enhanced sound, laser technology and other advanced in-cinema features. The format has been developed in partnership with Cinionic.
With the opening of P[XL] in Delhi, the company said it has now expanded this homegrown large screen format to nine screens across the country.
In a statement , Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd, said, “With an aim to introduce the concept of world-class cinema equipped with new age facilities for the audience, PVR Priya paved the way for the multiplex revolution in India. With the re-opening, we aimed to maintain its iconic stature and introduce it as catalyst for a social change.”
The multiplex chain also said that it has collaborated with Future Institute, for implementation of the ‘Urban Placemaking’ initiative for the redevelopment of Basant Lok complex at Vasant Vihar and aims to bring back the lost sheen of the once thriving public space.
This initiative is being implemented in association with the local municipal authorities, Basant Lok Market Association and Urban Planners.
“The new redefined Priya is a one of its kind premium commercial hub designed to bring back the lost glory and the identity of the once thriving public place. Placemaking’ is an innovative and people-centred approach widely used around the globe by experts for transforming and reinventing public spaces in cities,” Bijli added.
Meanwhile, the company said that PVR [PXL] powered by CGS at Priya spreads across an area of 14,756 sq feet and can accommodate a total of 316 audiences.
“PVR [PXL] also represents PVR’s new capabilities in design and project development in refurbishing existing spaces of single screen cinemas across the country into modern and premium interiors to recreate the legacy that they were known for,” added Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd.
