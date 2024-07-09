PVV Infra, one of the leading rooftop solar power installation companies has announced a bonus issue and enhanced share capital of the company.

The Board has approved bonus share issue in the ratio of 1:1 (One new share for every share held).

The Bonus Issue of equity shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required.

The company will intimate the ‘Record Date’ for determining eligible shareholders entitled to receive bonus shares, in due course of time.

Besides declaring bonus, the board has recommended to double the authorised share capital to ₹60 crore.

The increase in capital base of the company will help in qualifying for various tenders and bidding offers by various government and non-government organisations.

The company offers end-to-end EPC services and complete energy management solutions for installation of industrial, residential, commercial, and floating solar rooftop systems Pan India basis.

It is availing the benefits of various rooftop solar schemes launched by the central and state governments and such benefits are being passed on to the customers.

PVV Infra also undertakes the ownership, construction, operation, and transfer of power generation facilities. The company is also involved in constructing various structures such as homes, industrial parks, multiplexes, shopping centers, and townships, among other ventures.