‘Q’ Series to contribute maximum sales: Audi India Head

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
German luxury car maker Audi has said that the Q series of SUVs will continue to contribute maximum number of sales to its portfolio in India, especially the Q5 that contributes 15-20 per cent of the sales.
“The Q5, which has been doing well, I believe should continue to do well and going forward we expect it to be as strong as ever within our portfolio,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India told BusinessLine on the sidelines of the launch of the all-new Q5.
The new Q5 was launched with a starting price of ₹58.93 lakh, going up to ₹63.77 lakh (ex-showroom), available in two variants — Premium Plus and Technology. It is powered by a 2.0 litre TFSI engine that produces 249 hp of power and 370Nm torque.
The Audi Q5 has always been known for its perfect blend of size, performance and equipment. The sharpened exterior design of this highly successful model emphasises the Q identity and embodies the quattro DNA, Dhillon said.
Audi plans to boost production in India
Talking about the market scenario, he said this was the ninth launch for this year and there are many products lined up for next year.
“This has been a great year for Audi India. Our sales have grown by over a 100 per cent in the first 10 months and we are confident that the launch of the Audi Q5 will only take this growth further. We are gearing to end this year on a high note and are preparing to launch several more key models in 2022,” Dhillon said.
However, he also added that though the sales have been good as compared to 2020 levels, they have not yet come to the 2019 level. The market is expected to see double-digit growth only from next year.
Audi kickstarts EV journey in India with e-tron SUVs
The company, which has also launched electric luxury cars over the last few months, said that it also intends to set up100-plus chargers across the country by the end of this year through its dealer partners and the Group’s (Volkswagen) brand dealerships.
“We have identified some strategic locations which would be convenient for customers if they are travelling to different cities. At present we have 40 charging stations already installed in different cities,” Dhillon said.
