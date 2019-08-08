Q1 Results: KEC International reports ₹88.61-cr net

Construction engineering company KEC International has reported net profit of ₹88.61 crore for the June-ended quarter, a 2 per cent increase in comparison to ₹86.83 crore in the same period last year.

Revenues increased 14.6 per cent to ₹2,412 crore against ₹2,104 crore in the year-ago period.

Further, EBITDA increased by 16 per cent to ₹251 crore (₹216 crore) and margins went up marginally from 10.3 to 10.4 per cent.

KEC also said that it has secured new orders of ₹1,115 crore across its various businesses. This includes the T&D business which secured orders worth ₹655 crore across India, Nepal, Burundi, Angola and the Americas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said: “Our core T&D business has been the primary growth driver this quarter, demonstrating robust execution across domestic and international projects despite some challenges due to the general elections in India.”

Further, the solar business has secured an order for design, engineering, supply and construction of solar power plant of ₹14 crore in India.