Q2 results: JSW Steel reports 20% rise in consolidated net profit on lower tax outgo

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 23, 2019 Published on October 23, 2019

The company had deferred a tax credit of Rs 1,848 crore during the quarter

JSW Steel has reported a 20.40 per cent increase in its September-quarter consolidated net profit at ₹2,560 crore against ₹2,126 crore, largely due to lower cost and tax outgo.

However, gross sales were down 20 per cent at ₹16,737 crore (₹20,891 crore).

The company had deferred a tax credit of Rs 1,848 crore during the quarter. The company’s steel production was down eight per cent at 3.84 million tonnes (mt) while sales dipped nine per cent to 3.60 mt.

Seshagiri Rao, Joint Managing Director, JSW Steel said weak economic activity on the back of muted investment spend, credit squeeze and slow down in auto sector took a toll on steel sector.

