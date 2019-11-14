Companies

Q2 results: NBCC reports net loss of Rs 90.91 crore

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 14, 2019 Published on November 14, 2019

NBCC on Thursday has recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 90.91 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. NBCC has reported a net profit Rs 79.51 crore recorded during the same quarter last fiscal.

The total income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1720.46 crore as compared to the total income of Rs 2162.46 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Published on November 14, 2019
NBCC (India) Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
ONGC standalone net profit falls 24.22 per cent to Rs 6,263.13 crore