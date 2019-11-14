Q2 results: NBCC reports net loss of Rs 90.91 crore

NBCC on Thursday has recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 90.91 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. NBCC has reported a net profit Rs 79.51 crore recorded during the same quarter last fiscal.

The total income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1720.46 crore as compared to the total income of Rs 2162.46 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.