Qapita partners with Citi to accelerate platform for private company marketplace

Equity management platform Qapita on Tuesday announced that it has secured a partnership with Citi to accelerate its platform for private company marketplace. Qapita plans to facilitate liquidity solutions via a digital marketplace enabling transactions for companies between investors and employee stakeholders.

Citi had joined the company in its recent Series A round of $15 million co-led by East Ventures (Growth Fund) and Vulcan Capital.

Value of private securities

Endiya Partners-backed Qapita pegged the value of private securities in this region to cross $1-1.5 trillion (with 200-250 unicorns) in the next few years and that scalable digital solutions will be critical for such an ecosystem to thrive. Its equity management software solves pain points relating to HR (ESOP), finance and fundraising for private companies, investors, shareholders and employees. Qapita’s marketplace will enable secondary transactions for these stakeholders. Qapita estimates that more than $150 billion of equity will need liquidity solutions.

Ravi Ravulaparthi, CEO and Co-founder of Qapita, said, “Our quest is to build a unified platform that addresses all matters relating to equity for a private company. The private market in this part of the world is set to be $1-1.5 trillion in value. This market needs an operating system and transaction rails to make it transparent, accessible and efficient. This partnership with Citi will help us accelerate this mission. We look forward to more such partnerships with ecosystem players.”