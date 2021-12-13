Qmin opens 11 new outlets in Bengaluru

Qmin, the gourmet food delivery platform from Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), on Monday announced the opening of 11 new outlets across the city of Bengaluru.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “Qmin’s expansion is in line with its strategy of growing its food and beverage portfolio across multiple market segments. The new outlets will also broaden the brand’s reach and cater to a diverse audience.”

Also read: Indian Hotel Company to roll out food trucks under Qmin brand

Since its launch in mid-2020, Qmin has rapidly expanded to 20 cities, delivering comfort food as well as signature favourites from IHCL restaurants.

The brand is available on its proprietary Qmin app, catering to the consumer demand for online food delivery. It broadened its scope to include Qmin stores offering a variety of gourmet products, and a café. Qmin – On The Move, the food truck, caters to the need for on-the-go meals.