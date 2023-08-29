TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd (TVS SCS) on Tuesday announced that its founder and promoter R Dinesh has been appointed as the Executive Chairman by its Board of Directors. Until now, he was the Executive vice-chairman.

Dinesh replaces S Mahalingam, who has stepped down as Chairman after completing his tenure of two terms as Independent Director as on August 29.

“I thank our Chairman S. Mahalingam for his mentorship and guidance through his tenure at TVS SCS,” R Dinesh, Executive Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd., said in a press statement.

“TVS SCS is now at an inflection point and poised to open yet another new chapter of exponential growth in its illustrious history,” he added.

Other appointments

TVS SCS also announced the appointment of K Ananth Krishnan and Narayan K Seshadri as additional Independent Directors on its Board. With these appointments, the new board will have five Independent Directors (the other three being Tarun Khanna, B Sriram and Gauri Kumar).

The company said S Ravichandran, Non-Executive Director, has resigned from the Board to pursue his personal interests.

S. Mahalingam, the outgoing Chairman, said, from its early years, TVS SCS perceived itself as a global multinational company. It continuously expanded its global footprint, while simultaneously creating local organisations, with a single name and purpose.

TVS SCS is promoted by TVS Mobility Pvt Ltd, TS Rajam Rubbers Pvt Ltd, Dhinrama Mobility Solution Pvt Ltd, and Ramachandhran Dinesh. The company got listed on the stock exchanges on August 23.

Stocks of TVS SCS closed at ₹200 on the NSE on Tuesday, 1.32 per cent higher than the previous close.

