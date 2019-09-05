Companies

R Kesavan takes over as HPCL’s director for finance

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 05, 2019 Published on September 05, 2019

R Kesavan on Thursday took over as the director (finance) of Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), the company said.

Prior to his appointment, Kesavan was executive director (corporate finance) of HPCL for over 4 years, the company said in a statement here.

He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has over three decades of experience in handling various areas on finance covering corporate accounts, audit, treasury management, risk management, budgeting and pricing.

Published on September 05, 2019
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Dr Reddy’s launches generic version of Zyban tablets in US