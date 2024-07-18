Radico Khaitan, one of India’s largest Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) companies, announced the launch of its Sangam World Malt Whisky in the Indian market a year after it was launched in international markets.

“The brand has done exceptionally well globally. Our master blender visited various distilleries across the globe to make the amalgamation of the best of the malts and our own Indian single malt. Now our new product, which was launched in 2023 across the US, UAE, and Singapore, will be launched in India,” Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director of Radico Khaitan, told businessline.

He added that the product will initially be available in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, and within a year across 15-20 states.

“Radico Khaitan exports its products to over 90 countries, with the Rampur range sold across 40 countries. Gradually it will be everywhere,” said Amar Sinha, the company’s COO.

Manufacturing capacity

The whiskey will be manufactured at the company’s Rampur distillery in Uttar Pradesh, along with most of its other premium brands. The distillery can annually produce 100 million litres of extra-neutral alcohol (ENA).

The company also has distilleries in Sitapur (UP), and Aurangabad, (Maharashtra) in a 36 per cent joint venture). With total annual capacity of 320 million litres, the company operates 43 bottling units — five owned, 29 under contract, and nine under royalty.

“We launched Rampur Indian single malt in 2016. Anticipating the growth, we expanded our malt distillation and maturation capacity a few years back. As the malt maturation cycle is complete, more malt becomes available for bottling, and our Rampur Indian single malt volumes are growing,” said Khaitan.

Sangam Whisky will be available in 750 ml bottles, priced between ₹4,000 and ₹7,500 each.

Premium plug

“In the past two to three years, we’ve introduced products in the premium category at every price point. Products like Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin today have a market share of more than 60 per cent in the luxury segment. We launched Royal Ranthambore; sales have grown. We’ve grown three times over what we sold last year. Similarly, we launched the Rampur single malt range. This is an ever-expanding business. Our drive is only towards premiumisation in the times to come and we are working on many other strong categories,” said Khaitan.

He added that the company wants the Sangam brand to be visible in all luxurious places. “Rampur is present at all the right points and we look to do the same for Sangam. Whichever states we enter, it will be present in all A-class outlets. And next year, we look towards Sangam becoming a national brand,” he said.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Rampur Indian single malt whiskies, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Morpheus and Morpheus Blue brandy, and Magic Moments vodka, among others.