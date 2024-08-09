Cementing its presence in Tamil Nadu, Radisson Hotel Group announced the signing of a 100-room Park Inn by Radisson Chennai ECR on Thursday.

Set to open in Q2 2028, the new hotel marks the debut of Park Inn by Radisson brand in Chennai and is being developed in partnership with Chanda Hotels Pvt. Ltd.

The group currently operates seven hotels and resorts in Tamil Nadu under multiple brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, and Park Plaza.

“Tamil Nadu offers a significant opportunity to us for growth and expansion. With its diverse and strong demand, the region has an appetite for hotels and resorts across segments. This new signing is a welcome addition to our existing portfolio and allows us to leverage the region’s growing tourism potential. By expanding in key markets like Chennai, we aim to provide exceptional service and memorable experiences across our portfolio in South Asia,” said Nikhil Sharma, managing director and area senior vice president - South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.