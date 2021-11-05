Ramkrishna Forgings eyes de-risking, as it diversifies across segments

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Ramkrishna Forgings, suppliers of rolled, forged and machined products, is looking at de-risking as it diversifies offerings both in India and overseas, across auto and non-auto segments. Inorganic growth is another focus area for the company.
The company, which is eyeing acquisition of a Manesar-based auto-component manufacturing unit, ACIL Ltd, believes that the acquisition will help it gain a foothold in the passenger vehicle segment; bring synergies in categories like crank shaft manufacturing and other engine component making. It will also help the forgings company gain access to the auto-component maker’s client base. Most of the Ramkrishna Forgings’ offerings are now targeted at commercial vehicle segment, with its international clientele including those like CAT, among others.
According to Lalit Kumar Khetan, ED and CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings, as the company diversifies into segments like fabrication and acquires related businesses, there will be cross-selling opportunities too. The ACIL acquisition is likely to boost its topline by ₹ 500 crore over a two-to-three year period.
ICRA in a recent report said, the acquisition will provide an opportunity to further diversify the sectoral and customer base. Debt raised for the acquisition could impact the capital structure of the consolidated entity over the short to medium term.
Khetan adds, the bid for ACIL – done through NCLT – is around ₹130 crore –odd. Debt to the tune of ₹ 60-65 crore would “probably have to be raised”. However, the company continues to be in a “comfortable position” with its repayment schedule and the net addition because of the acquisition will be “minimal”.
“We are repaying nearly ₹300-400 crore of principal in the next two years. So there will be substantial reduction. On the interest payouts we are in a comfortable position,” he told BusinessLine, adding that a 24 per cent EBITDA margins – though on the higher side as per analysts - was “quite maintainable at least in the 23 per cent range”.
Ramkrishna Forgings has a debt of ₹1,200 crore. It reported a revenue of ₹579 crore in the second quarter of FY22 (July – September) with an EBITA of ₹139 crore and a PAT of ₹50 crore. Nearly 85 per cent of its turnover is from catering to the auto-segment.
Container shortages did drag down international turnover (nearly 50 per cent of topline).
The company has recently brought on-stream a new fabrication facility, at Jamshedpur, and a warm forging press thereby taking up the total capacity to 187,100 tonnes. The new additions will allow it to tap into the loco and railway coach segments.
Ramkrishna Forgings has also entered into tie-up with an US-based tech company for electric vehicle (EV) component-making in India. It will explore the setting up of a facility - for component manufacturing - in “southern parts of India” as the infrastructure requirement and demand for EVs improve.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...