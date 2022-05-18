Rane Brake Lining posts ₹13.1 crore as Q4 profit

Rane Brake Lining on Wednesday reported a 8 per cent decline in its fourth quarter net profit at ₹13.1 crore as against a net profit of ₹14.3 crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal.

Total revenue grew by 3 per cent year-on-year to ₹157 crore (₹152.4 crore) in Q4-FY22.

"Despite the third wave of coronavirus in India and supply chain constraints, the demand environment remaind favourable in Q4. We continue to experience robust demand across vehicle segments. RBL is working on various cost management initiatives to mitigate the inflationary pressure," L Ganesh, Chairman, Rane Group, said in a statement.

For the full year, the company's total revenue grew by 19 per cent to ₹518.2 crore (from ₹434.8 crore) in FY22.