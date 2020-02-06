Companies

Rane Holdings posts ₹3.05-crore loss

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on February 06, 2020 Published on February 06, 2020

Consolidated revenue falls 14% to ₹546 crore

Rane Holdings Ltd, the holding company of the Rane Group, has posted a consolidated net loss of ₹3.05 crore for the third quarter of FY20, against a profit of ₹20 crore in the same period last year.

Its total consolidated revenue fell 14 per cent to ₹546 crore (₹638 crore) for the December 2019 quarter. The company recorded a negative profit before tax (PBT) at ₹5.15 crore (₹35.33 crore). Sales declined 16.02 per cent to ₹510 crore (₹608 crore).

Rane’s EBITDA stood at ₹44.4 crore (₹63.3 crore). The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share on a paid-up capital of 1,42,77,809 equity shares of ₹10 each.

The Rane board has also approved the re-appointment of L Ganesh as Managing Director (in the designation of Chairman) for five years effective from April 1, 2020. The re-appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the next general meeting, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Published on February 06, 2020
Rane Holdings Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
HAL can now produce Do-228 (Upgraded) aircraft for UDAN