Rapido requests 7-day notice to respond to TSRTC’s objections to its TVC

Bike taxi service, Rapido has requested Telangana State Road Transport Corporation for seven days notice to respond to objections raised by TSRTC against Rapido’s recent TVC campaign.

Amit Verma, Head of Marketing, Rapido, said “We have taken cognizance of the objection raised against our advertisement by TSRTC and will be humbly requesting for 7 days notice to respond to the same. We assure you that we are seeking legal advice to address every concern raised. We would, once again, wish to reiterate that our intention was only to offer an alternate mode of commuting and was far from being malicious or defaming any authority or person.”

The company noted that the Rapido TVC campaign was devised to spread awareness about its services i.e. bike taxis that can swiftly cut through the traffic to offer last-mile connectivity, timely, convenient, and pocket-friendly rides.

“Our TVC, a light-hearted take, has been devised purely with the idea of entertaining the audience and seeding the benefits of bike taxis. We would like to explicitly state that by no means are we trying to discourage the audiences from utilising other modes of travel. Instead, we are urging them to explore alternate mediums such as Rapido for affordable and convenient daily commute,” he added.

Rapido has put out an advertisement with actor Allu Arjun, wherein he tells a customer that it is better to travel by a Rapido bike taxi than a crowded public transport bus. TSRTC objected to the portrayal of public transport in the advertisement and sent legal notices to both Rapido and Allu Arjun, asking for the advertisement to be taken down.

Managing Director of the TSRTC, VC Sajjanar had also tweeted on November 10, “No Personal Interest in sending Legal Notices. Degrading #publictransport will not be tolerated by #TSRTC mgmt. Passengers & its Staff. #TSRTC is at the Service of #commonman. Eminent Personalities Should Promote Ads Which Improve The #publictransport.”