Ratan Tata to invest in EV start-up Tork Motors

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, has agreed to invest an undisclosed amount in Pune-based electric vehicle start-up Tork Motors.

In past, the company has raised funds from Bharat Forge and Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder of Ola cabs.

Powered by lithium ion batteries, Tork T6X, the electric motorcycle, is engineered to travel at a top speed of 100 kmph, and runs 100 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged up-to 80 per cent in an hour.

Speaking about the investment, Ratan Tata, said, “In last few years, there has been a sea of changes in the attitude towards electric vehicles. This industry is changing rapidly and I place good value on the sound logic and the approach of the team at Tork Motors."