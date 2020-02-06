Ratan Tata urges government, auto industry to take a ‘measured view’ on EVs

Industrialist Ratan Tata banks on governments across the world to partner up with the auto industry in a bid to come up with a propulsion system for electric vehicles.

The former Tata Sons chairman on Wednesday took to Instagram to express his views on how the government and auto industry can work together on a ‘propulsion system for the car of the future.’

“I would hope that the governments of the world and the auto industry can take a measured view on the propulsion system for the car of the future,” Tata posted on the social media platform.

Tata emphasised on the need for better-charging infrastructure in order to transition into an all-EV future.

Tata further said in his post: “The jump to all-EV is difficult, especially without omnipresent charging infrastructure. The approach should realistically legislate the different types of propulsion systems and our journey to electric vehicles can always be supported by improvement in IC engines and introduction of hybrids.”

According to a previous report, the penetration of electric vehicles in the country is likely to remain low at 3-5 per cent until 2025.

This is mainly due to due to higher prices of EVs as compared to its traditional counterparts with an internal combustion engine (ICE) along with the inadequate public charging infrastructure.

Currently, the government’s EV subsidy priority is more for the commercial fleet or taxi operators, and less for personal car buyers, ICRA had told BusinessLine.

Tata Motors, Tata Group’s automotive manufacturing wing showcased a range of new launches at the Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi on Wednesday. The company is focused on building Connected, Electric, Shared and Safe cars for the future.

It also revived the 1990s Sierra model in an electric avatar. Tata’s ‘HBX Show car, the Hexa Safari Edition’ is based on the ALFA ARC and the ‘Sierra EV Concept.’ The company had four Global Unveils, pre-production and commercial launch. Tata Motors overall showcased 14 commercial and 12 passenger vehicles at the expo according to previous reports.