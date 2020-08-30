RBI rejects lenders’ plea to put Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Commercial under NCLT resolution

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
Satisfied with the progress in the resolution of Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance outside the insolvency laws, the Reserve Bank of India is understood to have rejected a proposal to refer the two companies to the National Company Law Tribunal.
“The RBI is of the view that there has been sufficient progress made in the resolution of these two companies, with good investor response as well so there is no need to transfer these cases to NCLT for resolution,” said a person familiar with the development.
Bank of Baroda, which is the lead bank in the consortium of 20 lenders, had written to the RBI in May seeking resolution of RHF and RCF, through NCLT under Section 227 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The section empowers the RBI to refer a financial service provider or a non-banking finance company with asset size of ₹500 crore or more to NCLT for resolution. Separately, the lenders to the two companies, led by Bank of Baroda, had sought bids for resolution plans for the two companies. As many as 13 investors had submitted expression of interest for Reliance Commercial Finance including JM Financial ARC, Edelweiss ARC, UGRO Capital and UV ARC. The last date for submission of bids for Reliance Home Finance is September 15
The rejection by the RBI to refer the two companies to NCLT comes soon after the Delhi High Court had, on August 18, stayed a move by Bank of Baroda and the consortium of lenders to classify these accounts as fraud. It also restrained them from taking any other coercive action until the next hearing.
Reliance Commercial Finance, which is now re-branded as Reliance Money, is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Reliance Capital and offers small and medium enterprises loans, loans against property, infrastructure financing, agriculture loans, supply chain financing, micro financing, vehicle loans and construction finance.
Reliance Home Finance is a listed housing finance company with assets under management of over ₹14,500 crore.
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
The LED UHD Android TV with integrated speaker boxes offers great visuals and powerful audio
For high net worth individuals, Portfolio Management Services provide flexibility. But with thin disclosures ...
The benchmark indices broke out of the consolidation range, set to advance further
Growing investor needs for differentiated products is a driver, says Sushant Bhansali, CEO of Ambit AMC
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...