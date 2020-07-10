Realme X50 Pro sales to begin next week, prices start at ₹39,999

Smartphone brand Realme, on Friday, announced the launch date for its first 5G flagship phone, the Realme X50 Pro. The phone will go on sale on July 13.

The X50 Pro comes with a 90 Hz Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G mobile platform and supports NSA/SA 5G network.

As for the camera, the phone has a 64MP AI quad-camera setup in the rear. The front camera is a 32MP In-Display Dual Selfie camera.

The device comes with 65W SuperDart flash charging. The Realme X50 Pro is equipped with G3.0 fingerprint recognition and unlocking solution, which can unlock the phone in 0.27 seconds.

The X50 Pro will also be the first device to receive the latest Android 11 Beta 1 update. The update will be rolled out to Realme X50 Pro 5G by early July.

The X50 Pro will be available in Moss Green and Rust Red colours.

It will be sold on realme.com and Flipkart.com from July 13.

The device is available in three vairiants – the 6GB + 128GB priced at ₹39,999, the 8GB + 128GB variant priced at ₹41,999, and the 12GB + 256GB will be available for ₹47,999.