Rebel Foods to invest $150 million for acquiring and scaling new brands

Rebel Foods on Tuesday said that it is committing $150 million towards strategic brand investments and acquisitions in India and globally over the next few quarters. The newly minted unicorn is looking to scale up existing and new partnerships with around 40+ Indian and international brands. Under the initiative, Rebel is looking to invest, scale and grow food brands in a Thrasio like model for food.

Rebel Foods operates 45+ brands (own + partners) across 10 countries — India, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Philippines, and Bangladesh, and operates 4,000+ internet restaurants the company plans to further grow its presence to 100 cities globally.

Raghav Joshi, Co-founder at Rebel Foods said, “We have disrupted the centuries-old food business and with our latest round of funding, we are well on our way to continue focusing on serving multiple food missions. Through this initiative, we aim to invest in some of the most loved food brands and help them scale through our extensive network to all parts of the country and even internationally; like it’s already happening with SLAY, Wendy’s, Biryani Blues and others. This is in conjunction with our plans to expand great local brands internationally while becoming the most loved food company.”

The company also runs Rebel Operating System (OS), which is uniquely positioned to enable partner brands to scale up their presence quickly across the Rebel network of 70+ cities in India and globally. Rebel OS system has three core components – culinary innovation and technology, end-to-end kitchen management technology, and a national supply chain. Some of the partner brands scaled up through this include SLAY, Naturals Ice Cream, Mad Over Donuts and Wendy’s across 100s of locations in India within a short period. The company recently invested in Biryani Blues and Zomoz planning to scale the brands nationally.