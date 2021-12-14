Rebel Foods to invest $150 million for acquiring and scaling new brands

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Rebel Foods on Tuesday said that it is committing $150 million towards strategic brand investments and acquisitions in India and globally over the next few quarters. The newly minted unicorn is looking to scale up existing and new partnerships with around 40+ Indian and international brands. Under the initiative, Rebel is looking to invest, scale and grow food brands in a Thrasio like model for food.
Rebel Foods operates 45+ brands (own + partners) across 10 countries — India, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Philippines, and Bangladesh, and operates 4,000+ internet restaurants the company plans to further grow its presence to 100 cities globally.
Raghav Joshi, Co-founder at Rebel Foods said, “We have disrupted the centuries-old food business and with our latest round of funding, we are well on our way to continue focusing on serving multiple food missions. Through this initiative, we aim to invest in some of the most loved food brands and help them scale through our extensive network to all parts of the country and even internationally; like it’s already happening with SLAY, Wendy’s, Biryani Blues and others. This is in conjunction with our plans to expand great local brands internationally while becoming the most loved food company.”
The company also runs Rebel Operating System (OS), which is uniquely positioned to enable partner brands to scale up their presence quickly across the Rebel network of 70+ cities in India and globally. Rebel OS system has three core components – culinary innovation and technology, end-to-end kitchen management technology, and a national supply chain. Some of the partner brands scaled up through this include SLAY, Naturals Ice Cream, Mad Over Donuts and Wendy’s across 100s of locations in India within a short period. The company recently invested in Biryani Blues and Zomoz planning to scale the brands nationally.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...