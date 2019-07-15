Reckitt Benckiser and Apollo Hospitals tie up to launch ‘Arogya Rakshak’

Autoshock
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
Consumer health care and hygiene company Reckitt Benckiser (RB) on Monday announced its partnership with the Apollo Hospitals Group for the launch of ‘Arogya Rakshak’, a social healthcare programme focussed on school hygiene, health clinics and community nutritional centres.
The programme aims to touch over 60,000 lives in Andhra Pradesh by 2021 and will enable an infection-free environment by empowering clinics and members of the medical fraternity with resources to create awareness programmes to promote good health.
“Hand infection in hospitals across the world is around 4 per cent whereas in India it stands at 18 per cent which according to me is very high level,” Prathap C Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said at an event held here to announce the partnership. “Healthcare is not about curing diseases but also about prevention of disease and such simple initiatives to help achieve that,” Reddy added.
As part of the initiative, five clinics in Aragonda village in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh have been named ‘Protected by Dettol & Cared by Apollo’. The clinics will maintain infection-free environment through training.
A training module for doctors and paramedics is also to be launched to provide guiding principles for maintaining infection-free clinics and using various disinfectants to ensure hygiene. The module will start with 25 doctors and scaled up to 300 over the course of three years.
“We have co-created the modules in tie-up with Apollo and we are planning to do some joint studies to ascertain if there are any changes in infection control rates through SWOP studies and other methods,” said Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, External Affairs & Partnerships, RB Health, Asia Middle-East and SouthAfrica.
The programme will complement Apollo Hospital’s ‘Total Health initiative’, a comprehensive preventive care programme launched in 2013 in Thavanampalle Mandal of Chittoor district. According to a press statement, 195 villages were regularly screened, treated and offered lifestyle advisory for preventive healthcare.
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
At its recent meeting with top industry CEOs from TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter ...
On May 14, NITI Aayog announced that only electric three-wheelers should be produced after March 31, 2023. All ...
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
The dollar’s weakness helped gold cross the $1,400-mark
With the express intention to make India self-reliant in the supply of steel, to reduce the environmental ...
Will trim price volatility, help traders mitigate risk
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...