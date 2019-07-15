Reckitt Benckiser and Apollo Hospitals tie up to launch ‘Arogya Rakshak’

Consumer health care and hygiene company Reckitt Benckiser (RB) on Monday announced its partnership with the Apollo Hospitals Group for the launch of ‘Arogya Rakshak’, a social healthcare programme focussed on school hygiene, health clinics and community nutritional centres.

The programme aims to touch over 60,000 lives in Andhra Pradesh by 2021 and will enable an infection-free environment by empowering clinics and members of the medical fraternity with resources to create awareness programmes to promote good health.

“Hand infection in hospitals across the world is around 4 per cent whereas in India it stands at 18 per cent which according to me is very high level,” Prathap C Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said at an event held here to announce the partnership. “Healthcare is not about curing diseases but also about prevention of disease and such simple initiatives to help achieve that,” Reddy added.

As part of the initiative, five clinics in Aragonda village in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh have been named ‘Protected by Dettol & Cared by Apollo’. The clinics will maintain infection-free environment through training.

Training module

A training module for doctors and paramedics is also to be launched to provide guiding principles for maintaining infection-free clinics and using various disinfectants to ensure hygiene. The module will start with 25 doctors and scaled up to 300 over the course of three years.

“We have co-created the modules in tie-up with Apollo and we are planning to do some joint studies to ascertain if there are any changes in infection control rates through SWOP studies and other methods,” said Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, External Affairs & Partnerships, RB Health, Asia Middle-East and SouthAfrica.

The programme will complement Apollo Hospital’s ‘Total Health initiative’, a comprehensive preventive care programme launched in 2013 in Thavanampalle Mandal of Chittoor district. According to a press statement, 195 villages were regularly screened, treated and offered lifestyle advisory for preventive healthcare.