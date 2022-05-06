Redcliffe Lifetech raises $61 million led by LeapFrog Investments

Diagnostics platform Redcliffe Lifetech (Redcliffe) has raised a $61 million funding round led by LeapFrog Investments (LeapFrog), along with the participation of Healthquad, Schroders, LC Nueva, Growth Spark Ventures and existing investors Chiratae Ventures and Alkemi Venture Partners.

The investment will be used to expand Redcliffe’s geographic reach across India, with a focus on expanding its low-cost direct-to-consumer (D2C) diagnostics into tier 2, 3 and 4 cities. Funding will also be used to scale Redcliffe’s platform and increase its product offerings to radiology, disease data profiling and lifestyle management.

“Preventative medicine is the future of healthcare in India, that will help empower the average Indian with the information they need to take charge of their health and wellbeing. Redcliffe has built a one-stop diagnostic shop offering a very wide selection of tests to choose from and delivering care closer to the customer. This investment will help us scale rapidly to achieve our goal to reach 500M+ Indians within the next five years,” said Dheeraj Jain, Founder of Redcliffe Lifetech.

“Redcliffe is an exemplar of LeapFrog’s focus on digital-led and asset-light business models that enable access to essential healthcare services to emerging consumers. Its innovative and disruptive approach is transforming healthcare in the region by bringing consumers closer to the point of care and removing barriers to access. Furthermore, Redcliffe’s vision of shifting healthcare from treating the sick to enabling wellness will have profound implications for millions. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Dheeraj and his management team to further scale their reach across India, ”said Biju Mohandas, Partner and Global Co-Leader for Health Investments at LeapFrog Investments.

Redcliffe’s omnichannel infrastructure combines online channels with a fleet of 400 highly-trained phlebotomists (healthcare worker who takes care of blood collection) operating in 100+ cities with home sample collection and an off-line network of 500 collection centres. The company said it offers more than 3,500 different pathology and specialised tests including genetics at 25-60 per cent lower rates than traditional competitors.

Innovative solutions

“Redcliffe operates at the intersection of healthcare and technology, developing innovative solutions that address persistent challenges in the Indian market. It has built a proprietary technology platform for outstanding consumer experience also enabling scaling of its operations at their labs, fulfilment and overall CRM. It has also piloted drone technology across its supply chain to reach consumers living in smaller cities, semi-urban and remote areas that are often difficult to reach with existing infrastructure. Redcliffe has also co-developed a first-of-its-kind live, remote temperature tracking to monitor the samples collected by phlebotomists and ensure they maintain adequate temperature to meet quality and safety standards”, said Ranjith Menon, Partner Chiratae Ventures.

O3 capital acted as financial advisor on the transaction.