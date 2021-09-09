Companies

Reliance Infrastructure to get ₹2,800 cr arbitral award from DMRC as damages: SC ruling

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 09, 2021

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group had challenged a judgment of the Delhi High Court setting aside the arbitral award won against Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Reliance Infrastructure will get ₹2,800 crore arbitral award from DMRC as damages, according to a ruling by the Supreme Court.

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group had challenged a judgment of the Delhi High Court setting aside the arbitral award won against Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

An SPV set up by Reliance was awarded a project for construction of the High Speed Metro Rail Line in 2008.

In 2012, the company exited the project claiming that operations of the line were not viable due to defects in the civil structures, constructed by DMRC.

