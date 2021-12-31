Reliance New Energy Solar signs definitive agreement to acquire 100% in Faradion

Reliance New Energy Solar, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent shareholding in Faradion for an enterprise value of £100 million.

In addition, RNESL will also invest £25 million as growth capital to accelerate commercial roll-out.

Based out of Sheffield and Oxford in UK and with its patented sodium-ion battery technology, Faradion is one of the leading global battery technology companies.

Reliance will use Faradion’s state-of-the-art technology at its proposed fully integrated energy storage giga-factory as part of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex project at Jamnagar, India.