Companies

Reliance New Energy Solar signs definitive agreement to acquire 100% in Faradion

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 31, 2021

Acquisition to be done at an enterprise value of £100 million

Reliance New Energy Solar, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent shareholding in Faradion for an enterprise value of £100 million.

In addition, RNESL will also invest £25 million as growth capital to accelerate commercial roll-out.

Based out of Sheffield and Oxford in UK and with its patented sodium-ion battery technology, Faradion is one of the leading global battery technology companies.

Reliance will use Faradion’s state-of-the-art technology at its proposed fully integrated energy storage giga-factory as part of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex project at Jamnagar, India.

Published on December 31, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like