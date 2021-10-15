Reliance Retail enters ultra-premium grocery category with Freshpik

Scripting a survival
Reliance Retail has launched its first experiential gourmet food superstore called Freshpik to cater to ultra-premium customers.
The Freshpik store offers a melange of the finest food products and beverages sourced from select local and international destinations, presented through a bevy of immersive shopping concepts. The first store has been launched in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.
The range of food items offered at Freshpik include staples, freshly picked fruits and vegetables – with specially curated exotic and organic varieties and live microgreens, essential ingredients for international cuisines such as Italian, Thai, Japanese, Korean, a rich selection of finest breads, artisanal cheese, ice creams, frozen desserts and chocolates from local and international producers, and handcrafted delicacies including muffins, cakes, cookies and pastries with keto-friendly, gluten, vegan, high-protein options. The ‘Good for You’ range of premium and healthy food products caters to the diverse dietary preferences of the health-conscious customers.
Apart from this, customers can also choose from exotic varieties of tea and coffee, a wide range of personal care products, including premium ayurvedic and natural products, a host of kitchen accessories like cooking ware, serveware, and bespoke and ready-to-pick gifting options.
“The modern customer’s perception of good food is evolving every day. And so is their benchmark for product quality, trust and shopping experience. Food shopping has moved from being a monotonous, dreary and transactional process to one that is full of fun, exploration, learning and discovery. It has become a process where one bonds with food, feels it with all the five senses – and the heart, and then takes a conscious buying decision,” Reliance Retail said in a press statement.
“If good food is your thing, Freshpik is a paradise. It's a playground to delight all our senses, touch, see, smell, hear, taste, enjoy. Come with your own wish-list of food. I promise, the discoveries will surprise you. Freshpik is a food experience, not just a store,” said Damodar Mall, CEO Grocery Retail, Reliance Retail.
