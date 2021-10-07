Reliance Retail to roll out 7-Eleven stores in India

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary 7-India Convenience Retail Limited, has entered into a master franchise agreement with 7-Eleven, Inc for the launch of 7-Eleven convenience stores in India. The first 7-Eleven store is set to open on Saturday, October 9, in Andheri East, Mumbai. This will be followed by a rapid rollout in key neighbourhoods and commercial areas across the greater Mumbai cluster, to start with.

7-Eleven had earlier finalised an agreement with Future Retail, which was called off recently. On Wednesday, Businessline had reported that 7-Eleven is still keen on entering the Indian market. The agreement between Reliance and 7-Eleven comes even as the Reliance-Future Retail deal is stuck in a legal battle with Amazon.

Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, “At Reliance, we pride ourselves in offering the best to our customers and we are proud to bring 7-Eleven, the globally trusted convenience store, to India. 7-Eleven is among the most iconic global brands in the convenience retail landscape. The new pathways we build together with SEI will offer Indian customers greater convenience and choices within their own neighborhoods.”

“India is the second largest country in the world and has one of the fastest-growing economies. It’s an ideal time for the largest convenience retailer in the world to make our entry into India,” said SEI President and Chief Executive Officer Joe DePinto. “Our strategic relationship with Reliance Retail Ventures will bring 7-Eleven’s brand of convenient products and services to millions of Indian consumers starting in the city of Mumbai.”