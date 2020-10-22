Renault India ramps up dealer network across markets; adds 34 sales, service touch points in last 2 months

Entrepreneurial mindset: Unlocking employee productivity and inspiring loyalty
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
French car-maker Renault has expanded its network in India with the addition of 34 new sales and service touch points over the last two months.
The dealership expansion comes at a time when Renault India is strengthening its position. It achieved sales of 8,805 units in September, its highest in 2020.
This has been driven by a strong demand for the Triber and the Triber AMT, and the response to the newly launched versions in the Kwid range and the recently introduced 1.3L turbo petrol Duster variant.
The company is also seeing a surge in demand across rural markets and even better acceptance, an indication of the increasing popularity of the brand.
Renault increased its market share to 3.2 per cent in 2020, up by 0.7 percentage points from last year.
The new dealerships are spread across the country
This marks a total of more than 90 new sales and service touch points that Renault has added across India in less than a year. The aggressive network expansion is part of a strategic business focus to grow the brand across existing and emerging markets, said a company statement.
The newly inaugurated dealership facilities have been designed according to the RenaultStore concept, which has been conceptualised to best address the evolving needs of customers by highlighting the value of the brand, products, services and accessories in a modern and more effective manner.
With the latest expansion, Renault India has bolstered its network presence to more than 415 sales and 475+ service touchpoints, which include 200+ workshop on wheels.
“We are not only attracting new dealers in these times, but also getting more investments and expansion requests by existing partners. An increasing network presence is making it possible for us to cater to more customers across the country, and thereby playing an important role in our consistent sales volumes,” said Sudhir Malhotra, Head - Sales & Network, Renault India.
India is one of the key markets for Groupe Renault and has been part of the top 10 global markets on a cumulative sales basis, for the last few years.
